Roberta M. Groeller

Groeller, Roberta M.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, November 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Clarence Groeller; dearest mother of Joseph F. (JoAnn) and Eric (Cheryl) Groeller; loving grandmother of Joe A., William and Tom Groeller. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry (Butler Hill), Thursday, December 3, 12 noon. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Contributions to the Prostate Cancer Foundation and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dec
3
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
