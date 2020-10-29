Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Roberta R. Srock

Srock, Roberta R.

(nee Duncan) Saturday, October 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Srock; dear sister-in-law of Betty Duncan; dear aunt of Betty Mae Cook, Joan Stull and Robert Busby; dear great aunt of Kim Stull; the last child of James Wilbert Duncan and Mollie Lucinda Carter, and Betty Grbcich, relative of Joseph J. Srock, and dear friend to many.

Thanks to all the staff at Ascenion Living Sherbrooke Village and Visiting Nurses Association for your great care.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, October 30, 11:00 AM until the funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Oct
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
