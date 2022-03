Moushey, Robin

Friends, family, and colleagues of Robin Moushey are invited to attend a memorial picnic which will be held at Willmore Park Pavilion #2 on Sunday June 13, from noon to 4 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and drinks as we gather to commemorate Robin's life and love of joyful gatherings. The family encourages donations to the St. Louis Crisis Nursery in Robin's name for those looking for an alternative way to memorialize her. For more info www.hoffmeistercolonial.com or call 314-832-7770.