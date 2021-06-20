Lieberman, Rochelle 'Shelly'

June 16, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Walter Lieberman for 51 years. Dear mother of Ellen (Jan Peterson) Roder and Jeff (Dawn) Lieberman. Loving grandmother of Abby and Jimmy Roder and Asher and Mason Lieberman. Beloved sister of the late Sandy Lawson Samuels. Dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Tuesday, June 22, 10:30 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

