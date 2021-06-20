Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rochelle "Shelly" Lieberman

Lieberman, Rochelle 'Shelly'

June 16, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Walter Lieberman for 51 years. Dear mother of Ellen (Jan Peterson) Roder and Jeff (Dawn) Lieberman. Loving grandmother of Abby and Jimmy Roder and Asher and Mason Lieberman. Beloved sister of the late Sandy Lawson Samuels. Dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Tuesday, June 22, 10:30 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery
650 White Road, MO
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.