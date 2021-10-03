Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Rodger D. Young
Roosevelt High School

Young, Rodger D.

September 19, 2021, at the age of 72. Rodger was born at the family home in Boydsville, Arkansas on December 16, 1948, the son of the late Louis and Marie Young, and brother of the late Janet Young. Rodger is survived by Becky, his wife of 35 years, his sister Susan (Michael), nephew Adam Boyd, and niece Anna (Terry) Wright. Rodger was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, St. Louis University, and a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He will be remembered as a loving husband, loyal brother and wonderful uncle. He was hardworking, open, non-judgmental and generous. Rodger loved movies, camping with his buddies, and was a friend to furry critters both domestic and wild. Rodger was easy going with a great sense of humor and could always make us laugh. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and many long time co-workers. A gathering to share memories and celebrate Rodger's life will be held on a date to be announced.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
My prayers and condolences. Rodger was a great friend and co-worker who I have had the pleasure of knowing and camping with for over 40 years. Gods speed Rodger fly high.
Jeff Plodzien
Work
October 13, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss of your brother. My thoughts and prayers are with you and his Family during this difficult time.
Mary Huch
October 4, 2021
Rodger was always so tolerant of the crazy things Susan and I would do. He was a really good guy and will be missed. RIP
Jan Simpson
October 3, 2021
