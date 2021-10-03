Young, Rodger D.

September 19, 2021, at the age of 72. Rodger was born at the family home in Boydsville, Arkansas on December 16, 1948, the son of the late Louis and Marie Young, and brother of the late Janet Young. Rodger is survived by Becky, his wife of 35 years, his sister Susan (Michael), nephew Adam Boyd, and niece Anna (Terry) Wright. Rodger was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, St. Louis University, and a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He will be remembered as a loving husband, loyal brother and wonderful uncle. He was hardworking, open, non-judgmental and generous. Rodger loved movies, camping with his buddies, and was a friend to furry critters both domestic and wild. Rodger was easy going with a great sense of humor and could always make us laugh. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and many long time co-workers. A gathering to share memories and celebrate Rodger's life will be held on a date to be announced.