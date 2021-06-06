Phyllis and family - we are so sorry to hear of Rodney’s passing. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Matt and Sarah Elliott
Neighbor
June 13, 2021
So sorry to hear this news. Great childhood memories. God bless
RON LABARGE
June 13, 2021
Phyllis, we are so sorry for your loss and praying for you and all your family.
Shaelene Plank
Neighbor
June 13, 2021
so sorry for your loss!he was a nice guy and like talking alot and tell stories, he would do anything for you. he will be missed!Thanks to Donna Klebolt for helping Phyllis out taking care of him .❤
Nancy Klebolt
Friend
June 10, 2021
I will remember fondly the stories Phyllis would share, but especially the ones I was able to be a part of. I will forever remember the camping trip involving the tent and fire! RIP Rodney. I will miss you.
Bob Wolk
Friend
June 10, 2021
Rod could always make me laugh he really was a charmer. RIP cousin
Dorey Schmitt
Family
June 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Rodney was a great guy to work with and a good friend.
Mark Lee
Coworker
June 9, 2021
Praying for your family at this difficult time of loss.
Jean Wash (Guffey)
Family
June 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I know in my heart that Rod Is reunited with Uncle Frank and Aunt Meme. I hope you can find comfort in your time of grief that Rod is out of pain and at peace.
Beth Muehlenbrock
Family
June 8, 2021
My condolences to your family, very sorry to hear , great guy to work with very sorry for your loss.
James Watson
Work
June 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I’m sure Rodney will be missed. He will find peace in heaven.
Judy King
Family
June 7, 2021
May you Rest In Peace and rejoice with the reunion with all your loved ones that are in Heaven with you.,,
Jeanne Lawberc
Friend
June 7, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the entire family in the loss of Rodney.
Mary Alwes
Friend
June 7, 2021
Rod has been a close and dear friend since 1964. We spent numerous great times together during our early days and spanning into our later days. I will truly, truly miss him. He was my oldest buddy and will feel his loss dearly. Rest in peace, Buddy. Love you... Paul
Paul Poleos
Friend
June 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family during this difficult time. You are in my thoughts and prayers!
Terri Dickens Mauldin
Family
June 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers and sympathy to Rod's family. Midge and Len Mans
Midge Mans
June 7, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. We are so very sorry for your loss. Loss contact with the family, but always in my memories. God bless you and your family.
Christine Graman-Coffman
Family
June 7, 2021
A great friend and best buddy to my brother Paul Poleos and a friend of the Poleos family. He will be truly missed.
Judith Poleos/Bruce
Friend
June 6, 2021
One of the good ones, he will be missed
David Kelley
Coworker
June 6, 2021
Rod was a great co worker, with a fantastic sence of humor at Anheuser Busch. My sincerest condolences to you all
Rich (Muley) Muehlfarth
Coworker
June 6, 2021
Me and Mike are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers and condolences to Rods family. We will cherish our many memories of Rod.