Roger Lee Berger
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Berger, Roger Lee

87, passed September 27, 2021. Roger was a partner to Fredia Krissinger for over forty years and a father and grandfather figure to her children and their families. Within this family relationship Roger is survived by Joy Johnson, Jacqueline O'Brien, and Jacqueline's children: Sean O'Brien (Kari), and Katie Lawrence (Michael). Roger is also survived by his nieces and nephew: Judy McKelly (Craig), Kathy Steinkamp (Glenn), and David Berger (Laurie). Roger was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, October 1, 12:30 p.m. until funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Oct
1
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere Condolences from Local 2-197 American Federation of Musicians. Please contact us at 314-781-6612
Steven Hoover
Other
October 4, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always
American Heart Association
September 30, 2021
