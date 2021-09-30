Berger, Roger Lee

87, passed September 27, 2021. Roger was a partner to Fredia Krissinger for over forty years and a father and grandfather figure to her children and their families. Within this family relationship Roger is survived by Joy Johnson, Jacqueline O'Brien, and Jacqueline's children: Sean O'Brien (Kari), and Katie Lawrence (Michael). Roger is also survived by his nieces and nephew: Judy McKelly (Craig), Kathy Steinkamp (Glenn), and David Berger (Laurie). Roger was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, October 1, 12:30 p.m. until funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association.