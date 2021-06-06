Korando, Roger D.

age 85, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, June 4, 2021.

Beloved husband of Patricia Korando (nee Gruenloh); dearest Father of Amy (Mike) Cusumano, Sandy (Blake) Vogt and Steven (Celeste) Korando; loving grandfather of 9. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.. at St. Rose SCHOOL CHAPEL, 3500 St. Catherine, Florissant, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church, Florissant