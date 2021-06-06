Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger D. Korando
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

Korando, Roger D.

age 85, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, June 4, 2021.

Beloved husband of Patricia Korando (nee Gruenloh); dearest Father of Amy (Mike) Cusumano, Sandy (Blake) Vogt and Steven (Celeste) Korando; loving grandfather of 9. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.. at St. Rose SCHOOL CHAPEL, 3500 St. Catherine, Florissant, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church, Florissant



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so sorry to hear about your father. Our family was out of town this weekend and we were very sorry to miss the services. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Nancy and Mel.
Nancy and Mel Husmann
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results