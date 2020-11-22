Gronemeyer, Ronald F. Sr.

79, of Columbia, IL, formerly of St. Louis, born 3/23/1941, died Wed. 11/18/2020.

Dear husband of Judith, nee Panagos; dear father of Ronald (Lisa) Gronemeyer, Jr., Christine (Jeffrey) Baldas, Susan Gronemeyer, and the late Gregory Gronemeyer; dear son of the late Alexander and Teresa, nee Stack, Gronemeyer; dear brother of late Sonny, Robert, and Lawrence Gronemeyer; brother-in-law of Mary Gronemeyer, Joyce Panagos, Sherian Panagos, and the late Geraldine Rineshmidt and James Panagos; loving grandfather of Zachary, Jacob, George, Mia, Katlyn, Samuel, Chloe, and Carson. He was also a dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Ronald was a retired Captain with the St. Louis Fire Dept. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. the IAFF Local 73; and the Hinder Club.

For online condolences go to braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to Backstoppers.

Services: Visitation 10 to 11 a.m., Mon. 11/23/20 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, St. Louis.

Arrangements by Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL.