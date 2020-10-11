Bolhofner, Ronald G.

Ronald G. Bolhofner, O'Fallon, MO - born Dec. 20 1936, died Sept. 28 2020. He is survived by his dear wife, Maureen, beloved daughters, Sandra Bolhofner Young and Tamara Bolhofner McKennon (Jim), grandchildren Hillary and Jack Young, James, Kathryn and Mary McKennon as well as several nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by parents Clarence Bolhofner and Frances Bolhofner Kessler. brother, Clarence Bolhofner (Melva) and sister, Marjorie Bolhofner Melker (Carl) and first wife Doris Bolhofner Gannon. Ron loved singing, dancing, tennis, golf, boating and the Cardinals. He proudly graduated college in 1980 and sang in both of his daughters' weddings. Ron found strength in love of his family and friends - and dogs - as he gallantly fought kidney disease.

Services: In lieu of services, a celebration of Ron's life will be held on Sat Nov 7 at 6:00 PM at Hodaks restaurant in St. Louis MO. Please RSVP to Sandi Young, phone or text 314-623-8320. Instead of flowers, please consider donating to Evelyn's House (hospice) or National Kidney Foundation.