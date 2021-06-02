Menu
Ronald L. Garascia
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Garascia, Ronald L.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, May 31, 2021. Beloved son of the late Ambrose "Midge" and Eva

Garascia; brother of Louis C. "Lefty" (and the late Jean), Bernice Lonigro and brother-in-law to Joseph Lonigro; our dear uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, Godfather of 8, faithful friend, spiritual companion to Marco Diaz-Arias for 20+ years.

Ron served honorably in the USAF at Lajes Field, Terceira Island Azores and Geiger Field, Spokane, WA. He lived in Peoria, IL for 21 years and was a real estate broker and mortgage banker. He was a student of Sacred Heart School of Theology in Hales Corners, WI. Ron was an associate member of Alexian Brothers Community in St. Louis, MO for 28 years. He served as program administrator for public housing for elderly at Cardinal Ritter Institute for 17 years and program supervisor with Lifeskills, serving developmentally challenged adults for 10 years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, June 4, 11 a.m. for an 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
4
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
4
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Family of Babe Funneman Teresa
June 3, 2021
Ron was a great guy.He will be surly be missed. Sleep well my friend.
Martin L. Weiss
Friend
June 2, 2021
