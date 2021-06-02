Garascia, Ronald L.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, May 31, 2021. Beloved son of the late Ambrose "Midge" and Eva

Garascia; brother of Louis C. "Lefty" (and the late Jean), Bernice Lonigro and brother-in-law to Joseph Lonigro; our dear uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, Godfather of 8, faithful friend, spiritual companion to Marco Diaz-Arias for 20+ years.

Ron served honorably in the USAF at Lajes Field, Terceira Island Azores and Geiger Field, Spokane, WA. He lived in Peoria, IL for 21 years and was a real estate broker and mortgage banker. He was a student of Sacred Heart School of Theology in Hales Corners, WI. Ron was an associate member of Alexian Brothers Community in St. Louis, MO for 28 years. He served as program administrator for public housing for elderly at Cardinal Ritter Institute for 17 years and program supervisor with Lifeskills, serving developmentally challenged adults for 10 years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, June 4, 11 a.m. for an 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.