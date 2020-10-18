Stillman, Ronald K.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Monday,

September 21, 2020. Ron is the beloved husband for 65 years of Norma Stillman (nee Luster), loving Dad of Kevin (Ann), the late Michael (Terri), Karen Prueitt (John), and Mark. He is the grandfather of fourteen; Jacob (Ashley), Katelyn Sullivan (Nick), and the late Ethan Prueitt, Adam (Amanda), Laura, David, Nate (Chandler), Sarah, Sidney, Nico, Josi, Ricky, Isabella, and Antonio Stillman, and the great-grandfather of four; Ashton, Jack, and Griffin Sullivan and Luca Stillman. Brother to the late Gene (Betty) Stillman, brother-in-law, uncle and a friend to many.

Dad loved his Cardinals and had a deep fondness for Crown on the rocks. He loved nothing more than sitting at the head of the dining room table on Thanksgiving and relishing the time with his kids and grandkids.

Services: Memorial Mass at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 6603 Christopher Drive, Saint Louis, Missouri 63129, on Saturday, October 24, at 12:00 noon. Dad donated his body to the Saint Louis University Medical School. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society or Queen of All Saints.

We would like to thank all of his wonderful caregivers at Bethesda Southgate.