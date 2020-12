Zarbo, Ronald K.

74, passed away 11/30/20. Preceded in death by his parents Angelo and Barbara Zarbo; survived by his daughter Claudia Zarbo; grandchildren Nicole (Justin) Ribiero, Zachary (Ciera) Chancey; 3 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, 7 brothers, numerous nieces, nephews and a friend to many.

Services: Due to covid restrictions, funeral services will be private. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.