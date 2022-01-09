I was saddened to recently learn of Ron's passing. My son Dave took piano lessons from Mr. Krausch and he was an amazing teacher!! He would occasionally ask me to pray for a family member. He was a loving husband and father who cared deeply.
My condolences to all his family.
Janet Lindbloom
Friend
February 6, 2022
I had the pleasure of teaching all 6 of Ron's children at St. John Lutheran School, and got to know Ron and Peggy as a result. I have to admit that Ron was a little quirky, but gave his all in everything concerning his children and their education. He admittedly sometimes was a little overwhelming in his actions and way of seeing the world, but he was a loving caregiver. His talent for music was outstanding and I'm sure he influenced many people as they became more accomplished musicians due to his help. Please know, all of his children, that your father loved you and wanted the best for you. The world needs more Ron Krausches.
Pat List
Friend
January 18, 2022
Melodie and family, so sorry to hear about your dad. We knew him well. Music teacher at Ellisville Elementary and my mom Lorayne Mabe loved him and your mom. The Mabes
January 17, 2022
Mr. Krausch served as a substitute pianist at our church, Ellisville United Methodist, a lot of years ago. And more recently served as pianist/organist at Bethel United Methodist for quite some time. I remember him as a dedicated musician who, in spite of injured hands, continued to serve where needed. I send condolences on my behalf and that of my deceased husband, Rev. Robert Mordt.
Mrs. Robert Mordt
January 14, 2022
To Ron's Family Sorry to hear the news about Ron, He was a very talented person and helped so many. He helped Bethel with his talent for many years, he was truly missed by all of us.
Inez Kroenung
Friend
January 13, 2022
Ron was my high school piano teacher at Litzsinger Music Center. What a delightful character! I was amazed at his perfect pitch - how he'd listen to me play in the studio while he walked about the store, calling out corrections to me: "Jannie, that's a B-flat!" He and Peggy managed the store in addition to their teaching jobs: Peggy public school math and Ron, piano at Meramec. When Melodie came along and their lives got fuller, they needed help with the store. They trusted me with my first job when a high school senior. I opened the store at 1:00 and closed it at 9:00, picking up new guitars at Mel Bay in Kirkwood, doing small instrument repairs and keeping the lesson schedules. Years later my husband and I would run into Ron at Powell Hall - always the flashy dresser! I'll forever be grateful for their friendship, support and encouragement in my music career. I miss them both! May their memory be a blessing! xoxo.
Jan Easterday Chamberlin
Friend
January 12, 2022
If it's possible to have someone "owe his whole life to someone" I would be indebted to Ron Krausch. I met him as a fellow graduate student at the St. Louis Institute of Music in the fall of 1970 after being discharged early from the United States Marine Corps. There, he introduced me to the music supervisor of music for the Lindbergh School District who, in turn, hired me as a middle school music teacher. This was a job I held for 30 years until retiring in 2001. As classmates, Ron also hired me as his assistant at Affton Presbyterian Church for his December cantata there. I spent 10 years there and have been a church musician ever since serving a variety of churches, now 52 years strong. It was at Affton Church where I met my wife Carol. We celebrate 40 years of marriage this year. As you can see, I have Ron to thank for my teaching career, my dedication to church music and my family of a loving wife, two daughters and a grandson. I was truly blessed to have had Ron as a mentor but more as a true friend and college.
Thomas Tinnea
Friend
January 12, 2022
Ron was my student teacher in choir at Eureka High School in 62! Played at my sister's wedding and her daughter's wedding.Ron also taught my two daughter in school! Ron was music!
Carolyn Howe
Friend
January 11, 2022
Ron was, in large part, responsible for one of the most important aspects of my life: making music in a small combo. When I was 13 (and Ron was a "old" college man), I played in Dale's band. Ron served as our coach and mentor. The lessons he gave us stayed with me to this very day. I still play professionally and still love music. Thank you, Ron!
Al Lowe
Friend
January 10, 2022
Ron was a lifelong friend to our family and a wonderful influence through his music teachings and inspiration. Many fond memories - a camping trip to Canada and Niagara Falls, preparations for music competitions over the years (I and both sons were piano students) and attending many Muny shows. Ron truly enjoyed life!
Ross and Donna Osiek
Friend
January 10, 2022
I was so sad to hear of Ron's passing. Ron was my kids' piano teacher and also accompanied me many times when we attended Bethel. We all loved Ron and have great memories of times with him. He often taught lessons at our house and every time he would come to the door in one of his fur coats, our dog would run to the basement and would not come back upstairs until after Ron and the fur coat left! He also always thought I should have a grand piano and went as far as finding just the one he thought would be perfect. We purchased that piano - I love it and think of him each time I play it. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this time.
Nancie Leonard
Friend
January 10, 2022
I first met Ron in the late 1950's when he was serving as organist at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wildwood. I wanted to be able to play the organ as well as Ron so I started lessons with him. During the same time, I became a member of Dale Krausch's band. This was a wedding band and I was the pianist. Ron attended most of our rehearsals and gave me pointers on how to play better. During this time I decided I wanted to attend college and major in music. Ron became my piano teacher and prepared me for my college entrance exam. Ron also became a friend by taking me to the Muny for the first time. This certainly opened my eyes to the many possibilities in the musical world. Ron was my teacher, mentor, friend and encourager. Ron went the extra mile to help me and others. Ron made a difference in my life. I will always have a special place in my heart for Ron. My prayers are with the family. May you know God's peace which passes all understanding.
Bob Wardenburg
Friend
January 9, 2022
I have known Ron all my life. His parents and mine were good friends and would visit each other's home frequently. Ron also helped me with the piano as I prepared to continue my college education in music education. Ron was always a joy to be around and his 'bubbly' personality was contagious to everyone. As with many who knew Ron, he played at my wedding as I wanted to ensure the music was perfect, and it was. To a long time friend, rest in peace and to his family he now joins Peggy and Nicholas.
MARGARET BROWN
Friend
January 9, 2022
Dear Krausch Kids,
Ron was my daughter's first piano teacher. This led to a dear friendship with Peggy as well. Many fond memories of gatherings and performances. Enjoyed meeting all of you as well ... like extended family. His talent has been and will be missed. He could "tickle those ivories".Of course, my condolences , but, ... our loss,his victory. Bless you all. .over and hugs, Margie Jacob