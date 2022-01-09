If it's possible to have someone "owe his whole life to someone" I would be indebted to Ron Krausch. I met him as a fellow graduate student at the St. Louis Institute of Music in the fall of 1970 after being discharged early from the United States Marine Corps. There, he introduced me to the music

supervisor of music for the Lindbergh School District who, in turn, hired me as a middle school music teacher. This was a job I held for 30 years until retiring in 2001. As classmates, Ron also hired me as his assistant at Affton Presbyterian Church for his December cantata there. I spent 10 years there and have been a church musician ever since serving a variety of churches, now 52 years strong. It was at Affton Church where I met my wife Carol. We celebrate 40 years of marriage this year. As you can see, I have Ron to thank for my teaching career, my dedication to church music and my family of a loving wife, two daughters and a grandson. I was truly blessed to have had Ron as a mentor but more as a true friend and college.

Thomas Tinnea Friend January 12, 2022