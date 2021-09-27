Menu
Ronald G. Krumm
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Krumm, Ronald G.

On Friday, September 24. 2021. Beloved husband of Carolyn Krumm (nee Dunlevy); dear father of Michael (Lauren) Krumm; dear grandfather of Charlotte and Everett Krumm; dear brother of Sharon Krumm Dodel and the late Rodger Krumm; our dear uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, September 28 from 4 to 8 p.m., then taken to Lutheran Church of The Resurrection on Wednesday, 9 a.m. visitation and 10 a.m. funeral service. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery. Mr. Krumm was a long time employee of Schnuck's and served on the Board of Elders at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Donations to the church appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
29
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of The Resurrection
MO
Sep
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of The Resurrection
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
I´m so sorry for your loss Sharon.
Jeanne Rieman
Friend
September 27, 2021
