Krumm, Ronald G.

On Friday, September 24. 2021. Beloved husband of Carolyn Krumm (nee Dunlevy); dear father of Michael (Lauren) Krumm; dear grandfather of Charlotte and Everett Krumm; dear brother of Sharon Krumm Dodel and the late Rodger Krumm; our dear uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, September 28 from 4 to 8 p.m., then taken to Lutheran Church of The Resurrection on Wednesday, 9 a.m. visitation and 10 a.m. funeral service. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery. Mr. Krumm was a long time employee of Schnuck's and served on the Board of Elders at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Donations to the church appreciated.