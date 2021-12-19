Peters, Ronald Laine

Loving father of Jeff (Robin) Peters and Jennifer (Brian) Crichton. Devoted Papa to Layla and Crosby Crichton and Morgan Hermsmeyer. Self-proclaimed favorite son of the late Paul and Mary Peters. Beloved brother of Jim (Judy) Peters, Marilyn (Bob) Warren, Mike (Linda) Peters, and the late Gearld Peters. Dear cousin, uncle and great-uncle to too many to count. And a friend to everyone he met. Ron was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and keeper of all trivia. As comfortable on a Harley as he was on a tap dancing stage, he woke up every day knowing life was a gift, so he wasn't going to waste it. We will miss him with all our hearts because he loved us with all of his.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois Road St. Louis, MO 63123 on Saturday, January 8, 2:00 p.m. until memorial service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Affton Athletic Association softball field enhancement program via PO Box 4360, St. Louis, MO, 63123, or [email protected]