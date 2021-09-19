Rector, Ronald G.

86, of Cedar Creek, Sept. 15, 2021. Ronald was born Jan. 31, 1935 in Hermann, MO the son of the late Wilbert Howard Rector and Nina Mae Melton-Rector. Ronald married Beverly McVey on June 23, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL who survives. He served in the United States Army. He was a member of the St. Peters Catholic Church in Jefferson City. Ronald owned and operated DID-JA-KRASH Auto Body. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Devoted husband and father, he loved dancing, automobiles and telling stories of his life experiences. He was very creative with multiple 'projects' going at all times.

Services: Funeral Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home, 601 N. Henry Clay Blvd., Ashland, MO 65010, on Tues., Sept. 21, 2021 at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hartsburg. Visitation 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Survivors include, his daughters, Theresa Jan Rector-Prenger of Jefferson City, Nina Louise Brown of Taos, Hope Ellen (Michael R.) Mundwiller of Hermann and a daughter-in-law, Jody Rector of Jefferson City; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald S. Rector. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in care of the family.