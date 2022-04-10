Menu
Ronald D. Rhodes
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Rhodes, Ronald D.

passed Monday, April 4, 2022. Leaving behind daughter Jessica, grandson Kingston, step-daughter Tonia and her three sons, Jake, Tyler and Chase, and his forever-loving niece Debi and her son James and family.

He will be remembered for his strength, character and integrity as he served in the US Army and then later found his passion and true calling by becoming a St. Louis Firefighter. Dusty will be missed by many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, April 16, 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Humane Society appreciated.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
