St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Ronald G. Steger
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
Saint Louis, MO

Steger, Ronald G.

3/4/2021. Kutis City Chapel, Visitation Sun. 2-7 p.m. & Mon. 9:30 a.m.. to St. John Paul II Church 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
MO
Mar
15
Visitation
9:30a.m.
MO
Mar
15
Service
10:00a.m.
St. John Paul II Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a awesome guy Ron was. Still remember the good times at the old shop. He was always in a good mood never really seen him unhappy. Always had something nice to say. He left us with some great memories and will be missed forever
Pat & Sandy & Ethan Stoll
March 6, 2022
What great guy. Ron was always friendly and always had something nice to say to anyone. He will missed. Our hearts go out to Pat and his family. He was one of kind
Patrick & Sandra Stoll
March 14, 2021
I met Ron during my years at Xerox and have known him many more. He was a good person. The world is going to be a little less fun without him.
Gerry Tsupros
March 12, 2021
