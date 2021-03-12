What a awesome guy Ron was. Still remember the good times at the old shop. He was always in a good mood never really seen him unhappy. Always had something nice to say. He left us with some great memories and will be missed forever
Pat & Sandy & Ethan Stoll
March 6, 2022
What great guy. Ron was always friendly and always had something nice to say to anyone. He will missed. Our hearts go out to Pat and his family. He was one of kind
March 14, 2021
I met Ron during my years at Xerox and have known him many more. He was a good person. The world is going to be a little less fun without him.