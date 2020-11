Wingbermuehle, Ronald

87, passed Thursday, November 19th, 2020

Beloved husband of Alice for 65 years. Loving father to Cynthia (Jim) Lynch, Angela (Jim) Hays, Ronald and Patricia Wingbermuehle. Brother to Carol Nejelski. Dear grandpa of 15 and great-grandpa to 21. Preceded in death by parents Lorraine and Alois Wingbermuehle, daughter Kathryn Allison and granddaughter Christy Hays.

Services: St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, Monday, November 23, 10 a.m. viewing with Mass immediately following. ziegenheinfuneralhome.com