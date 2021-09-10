Perkinson, Rosa Lee

(nee Nichols), 89, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Rosa Lee leaves her children, Carol Perkinson Doehne, Sharon Lee McNeill (husband Robert), and Randall M Perkinson (wife Grayce). Her youngest son Scott H Perkinson (wife Nancy) died in 2016. She was married to Perry M Perkinson Jr. from 1953 to his death in 1982. She is survived by her brother Ward H Nichols and sister Susan Ellen Teggatz, as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation Monday, September 13th, 10:00 am followed by 11:00 am service at Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 698 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Appalachian Children's Home (www.achky.org) Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com