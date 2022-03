Aunt Rosita was a spitfire! She always had a smile on her face and something funny to say (she often made herself laugh) when the entire family was gathered for Christmas Eve at Grandma Wesche's or the 4th of July at Aunt Vi and Uncle Bill's house. I think things got funnier because I was always struggling to understand her through her Cuban accent! She was one of a kind and I know she is celebrating by dancing in Heaven right now. My sincerest sympathies to Dino and Miliska and your families. She had a long, faith-filled life and is now enjoying the treasures she has laid up in eternity with Jesus and those who have gone on before her.

Marcy Crosby Family September 8, 2021