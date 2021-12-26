Barnes, Rosalie T.

(nee Harris) December 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Barnes; dear mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn Thoele (the late John), Sheri Ries (Kurt) and Michael Barnes (Rita); dear grandmother of Aaron Thoele (Jen), Holly Spotz (Ryan), Kyle Ries (Angela), Kristin Jimenez (Jeremy), Todd Ries, Jeremy, Lindsey and Jack Barnes; dear great-grandmother of Carson, Stella and Pierce Spotz, William Thoele, Joel Ries, Levi and Miles Jimenez; dear sister of Marlene Harris; our dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: Private services were held. Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE