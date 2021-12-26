Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosalie T. Barnes
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Barnes, Rosalie T.

(nee Harris) December 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Barnes; dear mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn Thoele (the late John), Sheri Ries (Kurt) and Michael Barnes (Rita); dear grandmother of Aaron Thoele (Jen), Holly Spotz (Ryan), Kyle Ries (Angela), Kristin Jimenez (Jeremy), Todd Ries, Jeremy, Lindsey and Jack Barnes; dear great-grandmother of Carson, Stella and Pierce Spotz, William Thoele, Joel Ries, Levi and Miles Jimenez; dear sister of Marlene Harris; our dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: Private services were held. Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so saddened to hear this news. My condolences to the whole family that my love may be received to support in this time of great grieving. Rosalie you were an amazing human and I am so glad I got to experience you in this lifetime. Your beauty, kind spirit and laugh will live on forever. Love, Beyssa Buil
Beyssa Buil
December 26, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs. Rosalie . I will keep your family uplifted in prayer . It was a pleasure to have taken care of her .
Teresa Trout
Other
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results