Bergh, Rosalie

90, passed away at home in Chesterfield on 10/2/20. Cherished mom, gramma, sister, aunt, friend to many and volunteer extraordinaire. "Keep Smiling."

Services: A celebration of life event will take place on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ. http://www.stjohnsuccchesterfield.org/ Full obit at Schrader Funeral Home's guest book Schrader.com.