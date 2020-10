What a lovely obituary of a beautiful woman and a life well lived! I met Rosie on our first day attending St. John's UCC with our small children. She made sure we were introduced to many of the members that day. I loved her smile, her passion for people and her caring and sincere nature. The kids and I always sought her out at church and often sat with her because just being around her was a lift! She was such an ambassador for getting people to connect with causes in and out of the church walls and loved to promote what people were doing. She always wanted to know the latest news about my children and would remember the smallest details. She watched so many kids grow at the church and did the same for so many families. The last day many of us saw her was confirmation Sunday a few weeks ago at our outdoor services. It was the first time she had been to church since the start of the pandemic and she told me " I had to come and support the confirmation kids". She spoke of all of you often and was so proud (but ,of course, you know that!) God will continue to bless you as you mourn the loss of your mom and grandma. She is surely watching over you all and what she wants for you (and all of us!) is making sure we live our lives to the fullest. With our family's heartfelt sympathy and love...

Laine Angelo Friend October 11, 2020