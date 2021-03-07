Berkley, Rosalie Bay

Died February 28, 2021 at age 83. Beloved wife of Robert (Bob) Berkley for 62 1/2 years. Dear mother of R. Kent (Michele Munson) Berkley and David W. (Tammy) Maus-Berkley. Loving grandmother of Nathan (Alice) Berkley, Gabriella Berkley, Joseph Berkley and Isaac Berkley. She also delighted in a great grand-daughter, Luna Berkley. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Born in Ironton, Missouri from parents Edgar Ray Bay and Willye (Jones) Bay. Rosalie graduated from Ironton High School in 1955. She received an Associates of Arts degree from Southwest Baptist College in 1957. Later, she completed her B.A. degree in Literature from Webster University and then matriculated at Eden Seminary in St. Louis where she received a Masters Degree in Theology with emphasis in Pastoral Care and Counseling. Rosalie used her pastoral skills to help many broken and at-rick families struggling to overcome the challenges of addiction.

Rosalie loved being in nature and found great inspiration in exploring its wonders. She also had a great appreciation for the for the written word and was herself a published poet and writer.

A compassionate and loving person, she will be missed by many, especially her husband and best friend Bob, along with her cherished family and friends.

Services: There will be a graveside ceremony at 1 pm on March 4th at the Arcadia Valley Memorial Park, Arcadia, MO.