England-Henry, Dr. Rosalyn Harris Ball

Fri., March 26, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Wade Funeral Home, 4800 Natural Bridge, St. Louis, MO; Sat., March 27, at 10 a.m. at The Church of St. Michael and St. George Clayton, Missouri. Interment to follow at Valhalla Funeral Chapel, Crematory and Cemetery, 7600 Saint Charles Rock Road, St. Louis, MO 63133. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the Dr. Rosalyn H. England-Henry Scholarship Fund at Harris Stowe State University.