Roz was a very special, loving and caring woman. She mentored me from 1979 to 1982. Then she remained my friend and helped me a lot until the day she crossed over. I loved her like she was my own family. We shared our love for coconut cream cake every birthday. She will be missed but live on in my heart and memories. So sorry to hear of her passing. Her daughter Jill and I have been friends since 1979. I have been so blessed by this family and the matriarch, Roz Guyton.
Mary Holtz
Friend
January 5, 2022
I was very sorry to read about Mrs. Guyton's passing. We lived across 20th Street from the Guytons in grade school in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. I always will have many fond memories of her wit and wisdom. She was far more than a even match for the ornery kid in the neighborhood. Blessings, thoughts and prayers to her entire family.
J. Thomas Archer
Acquaintance
January 4, 2022
Sheryl, Sorry to learn of your mom's death. At least she and Ralph are now in each other's arms. With love Carol Kuhn
Carol Kuhn
Friend
January 3, 2022
Jill, I was so sorry to learn your mother had died. She was a person who was liked and admired by everyone. STLCC-Meramec was lucky to have had her on staff for such a long time.
Elinor White
Coworker
January 3, 2022
I'm sorry to learn of your mother's death, Jill. I remember her as calm, competent, and reliable in the bustle of activity that was the Meramec admissions office.
Ann Divine
Coworker
January 3, 2022
Jill- I was so sorry to read about the passing of your mother. Mary and I are both thinking about you and your family. I read the obituary and was so impressed by both your mom and dad and what remarkable people they were. Please know that our thoughts are with you and hope you are doing well and staying safe during this strange time in all our lives. Sincerely- Paul and Mary Laubengayer
Paul Laubengayer
Friend
January 3, 2022
Rosalyn was a wonderful sister-in-law --- always kind, helpful, and encouraging. My heart goes out to all of her family, and I pray that she and Ralph are now together once again in God's heaven.
Mary Jane Hamilton
Family
January 1, 2022
Rosalyn was a lovely lady who was very devoted to her husband and family. A very gracious sister-in-law.
Jerry Guyton
Family
December 25, 2021
Delicious food, warm smiles, and good company will always fill my memories of time with Gran. Her unconditional love and support for her family will continue on through those who knew her. Sending all our love! Rest peacefully Gran. The Woolston's
Cristen Woolston
Grandchild
December 22, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Association
December 22, 2021
Auntie Rosalyn was one of the sweetest women I’ve ever known! She always had a smile and I shall miss her ! Rest In Peace Auntie ! We love you !❤
Shania
Family
December 21, 2021
Jill, my heart goes out to you for the loss of your beloved Mother. May God's peace and love comfort you and your family in this time of grief and always.
Sheila Ouellette
Coworker
December 20, 2021
May God wrap his comforting arms around you and your family. Roz would always welcome you with open arms and a huge hug! You will deeply be missed.