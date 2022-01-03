Roz was a very special, loving and caring woman. She mentored me from 1979 to 1982. Then she remained my friend and helped me a lot until the day she crossed over. I loved her like she was my own family. We shared our love for coconut cream cake every birthday. She will be missed but live on in my heart and memories. So sorry to hear of her passing. Her daughter Jill and I have been friends since 1979. I have been so blessed by this family and the matriarch, Roz Guyton.

Mary Holtz Friend January 5, 2022