Krieckhaus, Rosaria B.

(nee Roth), passed peacefully at home, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the age of 94. Beloved Wife of the late Robert E. Krieckhaus; Mother of Tina (Daniel, Dan Jr., Dane) Houlihan, Julie Krieckhaus, and Steven Krieckhaus; Grandmother of the late Katie Rose Houlihan; Sister of the late John, Mary, Helen, Vince, Bernie, Bea Bea; dear Aunt, Cousin, and loyal Friend.

Services: Funeral from SCHRADER Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Tue., 11:15 a.m. to St. Joseph's, Manchester for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment National Cemetery. Visitation Mon., 5-8 p.m. Guestbook at Schrader.com.