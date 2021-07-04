Menu
Rosaria B. Krieckhaus
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Krieckhaus, Rosaria B.

(nee Roth), passed peacefully at home, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the age of 94. Beloved Wife of the late Robert E. Krieckhaus; Mother of Tina (Daniel, Dan Jr., Dane) Houlihan, Julie Krieckhaus, and Steven Krieckhaus; Grandmother of the late Katie Rose Houlihan; Sister of the late John, Mary, Helen, Vince, Bernie, Bea Bea; dear Aunt, Cousin, and loyal Friend.

Services: Funeral from SCHRADER Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Tue., 11:15 a.m. to St. Joseph's, Manchester for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment National Cemetery. Visitation Mon., 5-8 p.m. Guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Jul
6
Funeral
11:15a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Jul
6
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Manchester, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
Aunt Rose you join our Father in Heaven along with all your siblings that went before you, your parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, friends and your most precious granddaughter Katie. Your work on this earth is complete.
Tina, Julie, Steve, I was honored to come to the funeral today, to see you all, to let you know I understand your grief. Your mother was a beautiful soul. She and your father raised loving, caring and responsible children/adults. I am glad we are cousins. I am happy we all have Roth heritage. We need to try and get a reunion going again. Love and peace to you all, Debbie Roth Safron
Debbie Safron
Family
July 6, 2021
Thinking of you Julie, Steve and Tina this morning as you lay your dear, sweet mother to rest. May you find peace knowing that she is at peace and may her memory be a blessing.
With love, Claudia Horn
Claudia Horn
Friend
July 6, 2021
In memory of our wonderful friend Rosaria. We will miss her forever. Love Ruth Calloni and Doris Sherian

























Ruth Calloni
Friend
July 3, 2021
