Hook, Rose Marie

(nee Kopfer) 81, passed away 11/10. Spouse of Ronald Hook Sr.; dear mother of Robbie Kuske, Ronald Hook Jr, Kelly Ebersohl, Nicki Hook, the late Richard and Jeff Hook; loving grandmother & great-grandmother; beloved aunt, sister, and friend to many.

Services: Visit on Tues, 11/17 from 4-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois Ave). Mass on Wed, 11/18 at 10am at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (4980 Heege Rd.) Interment private.