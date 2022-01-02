O'Loughlin, Rose M.

(nee Faletti) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Adante Assisted Living in San Antonio, TX, at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Edwin M. O'Loughlin; dear mother of Diane (the late Paul) Makley and Carol (Adam) Holzhauer; dear grandmother of Michelle (Doug) Buzbee and Brett (Kelly) Makley; dear great-grandmother of Maddie, Owen and Ryan Buzbee and Clare and Carter Makley; dear sister of the late Albert (surviving Naomi) Faletti. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private services will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Private entombment Mt. Hope Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated.