Rose M. O'Loughlin
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

O'Loughlin, Rose M.

(nee Faletti) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Adante Assisted Living in San Antonio, TX, at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Edwin M. O'Loughlin; dear mother of Diane (the late Paul) Makley and Carol (Adam) Holzhauer; dear grandmother of Michelle (Doug) Buzbee and Brett (Kelly) Makley; dear great-grandmother of Maddie, Owen and Ryan Buzbee and Clare and Carter Makley; dear sister of the late Albert (surviving Naomi) Faletti. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private services will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Private entombment Mt. Hope Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Sorry to hear about your mom passing away. I worked with you father at Grants Farm from 1983 until 1988. I was a train driver who drove lunch relief for all the drivers. I met your mom several times over that period. They were both great people. I just found some old photo's we took the year Grants Farm was retiring the old Trains. Thought you might like to see this one of your dad on his old Trian - but it was repainted from a Busch Train to a Red Wolf train.
Jim Lahm
Friend
January 16, 2022
We´re so sorry for your loss. We lived behind your Mom and Dad when they lived on Eddie and Park. They were the sweetest neighbors.
Jim and Pat Ryan
January 2, 2022
Diane, I was sorry to read of your mother's passing. She was such a wonderfully kind woman. You and your family are in my prayers.
Kathy Anderson Roy
January 2, 2022
