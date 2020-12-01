Aubuchon, Rose P.

(nee Tallo), Sunday, November 29, 2020. Beloved fiance' of Hadley Koeller; loving mother of Ashley Bartels (Tim), Kayla Aubuchon (Anthony Loucks) and Gabby Koeller; proud grandmother of Braison, Cainon, Josie, Harmonie and grandchild to be Willow Rose; dearest sister of Josephine Pilla, Phil Tallo (Patti), Julius Tallo, Patrick Tallo (Jamie), Pete Tallo (Margo) and the late John Tallo (Sandy) and Grace Giebe (Kim); dear niece, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hutchens Funeral Homes.