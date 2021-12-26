Menu
Rose Mary Simner
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Simner, Rose Mary

(nee Dalton), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Lester L. Simner. Dear sister of Grace E. Witte. Dear daughter of the late Michael Patrick and Alice Dalton.

Services: Mrs. Simner has donated her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. At her request, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Altar of the National Shrine of St. Jude, Chicago, IL. If desired, memorials may be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude, 205 West Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
