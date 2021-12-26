Simner, Rose Mary

(nee Dalton), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Lester L. Simner. Dear sister of Grace E. Witte. Dear daughter of the late Michael Patrick and Alice Dalton.

Services: Mrs. Simner has donated her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. At her request, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Altar of the National Shrine of St. Jude, Chicago, IL. If desired, memorials may be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude, 205 West Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.