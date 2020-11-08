Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosemarie A. Kornfeld

Kornfeld, Rosemarie A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Wife of the late Harold Kornfeld. Loving mother of Greg (Debby), Gary (Karen), Keith (Laurie), Kevin (Julie) and the late Dan Kornfeld. Grandmother to Mark (Beth), Chris (Lindsay), Kara (Brad) Mauzy, John (Cassi), Elizabeth, Erin and Anna. Great- grandmother to nine children. Rosemarie loved attending

sporting events that her sons and grandchildren participated in. Funeral arrangements are private due to COVID-19. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.