Kornfeld, Rosemarie A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Wife of the late Harold Kornfeld. Loving mother of Greg (Debby), Gary (Karen), Keith (Laurie), Kevin (Julie) and the late Dan Kornfeld. Grandmother to Mark (Beth), Chris (Lindsay), Kara (Brad) Mauzy, John (Cassi), Elizabeth, Erin and Anna. Great- grandmother to nine children. Rosemarie loved attending

sporting events that her sons and grandchildren participated in. Funeral arrangements are private due to COVID-19.