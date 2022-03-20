Menu
Rosemary D. Baker

Baker, Rosemary D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on March 1, 2022. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony (Bud) Baker, mother of Mary-Toni (Scott) Kasal, Matthew (Kay) Baker, Laura (Kevin) Favignano, Daniel (Kelly) Baker and Patrick (Karen) Baker. Loving grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 16 and soon to be a great-great grandmother. She was a loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She was a member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Union for 46 years.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on March 23, 2022 at Immaculate Conception of Dardenne, 7701 Town Square Ave., Dardenne Prairie, MO. Family will greet at 9:30 a.m. and Mass begins at 10:30 a.m.

Donations preferred in Rosemary's name to SSM Hospice, 600 Medical Drive, Suite 209, Wentzville, MO 63385 or a charity of your choice.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception of Dardenne
7701 Town Square Ave., Dardenne Prairie, MO
Mar
23
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception of Dardenne
7701 Town Square Ave., Dardenne Prairie, MO
Michael ( Moe) Dolan ❤X5
March 22, 2022
