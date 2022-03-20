Baker, Rosemary D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on March 1, 2022. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony (Bud) Baker, mother of Mary-Toni (Scott) Kasal, Matthew (Kay) Baker, Laura (Kevin) Favignano, Daniel (Kelly) Baker and Patrick (Karen) Baker. Loving grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 16 and soon to be a great-great grandmother. She was a loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She was a member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Union for 46 years.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on March 23, 2022 at Immaculate Conception of Dardenne, 7701 Town Square Ave., Dardenne Prairie, MO. Family will greet at 9:30 a.m. and Mass begins at 10:30 a.m.

Donations preferred in Rosemary's name to SSM Hospice, 600 Medical Drive, Suite 209, Wentzville, MO 63385 or a charity of your choice.