Vierheller, Rosemary F.

nee Hendel, 94, of Trenton, IL died Monday, October 26, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late George E. Vierheller, our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, and cousin. Interment St Ferdinand Cemetery, Florissant, MO. No Services.