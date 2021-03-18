Gidionsen, Rosemary Holland

mother to Maria (Jack) Kilker, Abbie Gidionsen, Rosemary 'Roro' (Leo) Gliedt, D.J. (Christine) Gidionsen, and Beth (Joe) Neill. Beloved Grammy to her grandchildren John, Joey, Tommy and Clare Neill, Mary Kate Gliedt and Annie Gidionsen. Former wife of the late Don Gidionsen. Our beloved aunt, cousin and friend.

Rosemary's two great loves were her family and Maryville University. Rosemary attended Maryville College on Meramec Street and was devoted to the Society of the Sacred Heart and to The Blessed Mother. After graduation in 1950, she worked at downtown Famous-Barr illustrating their advertisements until her marriage in 1953. In 1969, Rosemary combined her loves by succeeding her aunt Dorothy Garesche Holland in the role of Alumni Director at Maryville.

In 1977 Rosemary transitioned to the President's Office at Maryville. Her colleagues respected and valued her knowledge, experience and faith. She received Maryville's Alumni Loyalty Award in 1990 and the Cor Unum Award from AASH in 2011. Upon her retirement in 2004, the Sacred Heart Chapel on Maryville's campus was named in Rosemary's honor and her children endowed an academic scholarship in her name. Rosemary was a mentor and beloved friend to many. Rosemary will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

The family thanks Rosemary's caregivers, including Ann James and all the doctors, nurses and techs on the Neurology Floor at Missouri Baptist Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rosemary Holland Gidionsen Endowed Scholarship at Maryville University, 13550 Conway Road, St. Louis, MO 63141 or to a charity of one's choice.

Services: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108, preceded by visitation at noon in the church.