Johnson, Rosemary Frances

(nee Newport) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Born on September 18, 1938 to the late John and Eileen Newport (nee Crawford). She was the beloved wife of Paul W. Johnson, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2012; cherished mother of Mary (Dennis-deceased) Stuppy, Paul (Jennifer) Johnson, Jr., Ellen Johnson, Brian Johnson, Steve (Cindy) Johnson, Tim Johnson and Jeremy Johnson; loving grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 17; dearest sister of John (Sandra) Newport, Dennis (Kathy) Newport and the late Thomas Newport; a dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend that will be greatly missed.

Rosemary was a devout Catholic who loved animals, reading and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at All Saints Catholic Church, 5 McMenamy Rd., St. Peters, MO 63376. A Memorial Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private inurnment of remains will take place at a later date at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, St. Ann, MO. Memorial donations in memory of Rosemary are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or Make-A- Wish Foundation.