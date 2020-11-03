Marx, Rosemary K.

(nee Deibel) Monday, October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen Marx; dear daughter of the late Margaret and John Deibel; dear sister of Carol (the late Joseph) Yanick and the late Robert Deibel; dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Rosemary retired from the City of St. Louis after 48 years of service.

Services: Visitation at St. Stanislaus Church (1413 N. 20th St., 63106) on Wednesday, November 4, 8 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 9 a.m. Inurnment Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorials to St. Stanislaus Restoration Fund or Shriner's Hospital for Children appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL