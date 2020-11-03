Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosemary K. Marx

Marx, Rosemary K.

(nee Deibel) Monday, October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen Marx; dear daughter of the late Margaret and John Deibel; dear sister of Carol (the late Joseph) Yanick and the late Robert Deibel; dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Rosemary retired from the City of St. Louis after 48 years of service.

Services: Visitation at St. Stanislaus Church (1413 N. 20th St., 63106) on Wednesday, November 4, 8 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 9 a.m. Inurnment Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorials to St. Stanislaus Restoration Fund or Shriner's Hospital for Children appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.