Pichler, Rosemary K.

(nee Zell), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank C. Pichler Sr.; loving mother of Barbara Lashly, Diane (the late Joseph) Limmer, Frank Pichler Jr., Mary Pichler, Roe Monrotus, Loretta (Scott) Schaefer, Tony Pichler, Therese Pichler and Eric (Shelly) Pichler; dearest grandmother and great-grandmother of 53; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 3014 Oregon 63118, on Saturday, November 21 from 9 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Birthrite or a charity of your choice appreciated. Kutis City Service.