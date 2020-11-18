Menu
Rosemary K. Pichler

Pichler, Rosemary K.

(nee Zell), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank C. Pichler Sr.; loving mother of Barbara Lashly, Diane (the late Joseph) Limmer, Frank Pichler Jr., Mary Pichler, Roe Monrotus, Loretta (Scott) Schaefer, Tony Pichler, Therese Pichler and Eric (Shelly) Pichler; dearest grandmother and great-grandmother of 53; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 3014 Oregon 63118, on Saturday, November 21 from 9 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Birthrite or a charity of your choice appreciated. Kutis City Service.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
3014 Oregon
Nov
21
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
3014 Oregon
