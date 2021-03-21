Lueken, Rosemary

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on March 13, 2021. Dear wife of the late Richard Lueken; dear mother of Timothy (Sheila) Lueken, Kathryn Lueken (Glen Denoyer) & Mary Beth (Galen) Goodson; dear sister-in-law of Carol Nejelski; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother aunt cousin & friend.

Services: Funeral from BASLER Funeral Home, 685 Center Dr., Ste Genevieve, MO on Wed., March 24 at 10:45 a.m. to Church of Ste. Genevieve for 11 a.m. Mass. Visitation 9-10:45 a.m. Interment at National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.