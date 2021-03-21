Menu
Rosemary Lueken
FUNERAL HOME
Basler Funeral Home, Inc.
685 Center Dr.
Sainte Genevieve, MO

Lueken, Rosemary

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on March 13, 2021. Dear wife of the late Richard Lueken; dear mother of Timothy (Sheila) Lueken, Kathryn Lueken (Glen Denoyer) & Mary Beth (Galen) Goodson; dear sister-in-law of Carol Nejelski; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother aunt cousin & friend.

Services: Funeral from BASLER Funeral Home, 685 Center Dr., Ste Genevieve, MO on Wed., March 24 at 10:45 a.m. to Church of Ste. Genevieve for 11 a.m. Mass. Visitation 9-10:45 a.m. Interment at National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Basler Funeral Home
685 Center Drive, Ste. Genevieve, MO
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Church of Ste. Genevieve
49 DuBourg, Sainte Genevieve, MO
Basler Funeral Home, Inc.
