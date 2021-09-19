Menu
Rosemary Morris
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Morris, Rosemary

(nee Wall)

'The summer's gone, and all the roses falling. It's you, It's you must go and I must bide' - Danny Boy.

Rosemary Wall Morris was born in Peoria, Illinois on March 8, 1939, to Dr. Emmett and Lucille Fagan Wall. One of six children, Rose, as the eldest daughter, helped her mother care for her younger siblings and her grandmothers. She attended St. Gabriel the Archangel, Nerinx Hall and St. John's Nursing School. She fell in love with Patrick J. Morris, a student at Washington University. Together they raised KC, John, Karen, Carolyn, and Beth. She was very active in the lives of her children serving as soccer coach, Girl Scout leader, room mother, and homemaker.

In later years, she returned to Webster University for her Master's in Nursing Administration. She loved her time as head nurse at Delmar Gardens West and held a special place in her heart for the elderly. She was always a genuine and compassionate person and patient with others. Rosemary loved music, singing, swimming and science. She was proud of her Irish heritage and to follow her parents' footsteps with work in medicine. She passed on her passion for medicine to her daughter Dr. Carolyn Jachna.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Patrick Joseph; her big brother Don and younger brothers Vince and Gene Wall; daughter KC Morris; grandchildren Colleen, Alexandra Rose, and Connor Kohout; John Morris, wife Beth (nee Kallial) Morris, grandchildren Emilie Garwitz, Patrick Morris, Abigail Davis, Danny and Jack Morris and three great-grandchildren; Mary Karen Engel, husband Mark Engel, grandchildren Noah, Beatrice Rose, and Ella Engel; Dr. Carolyn Jachna, husband Dr. Jody, grandchildren Johanna, Meghan, and Justin Jachna; Beth Hunt, husband Jason, grandchildren David, Andrew, and Brendan Hunt. She was preceded in parting by her younger siblings Cathy Wall Fiorillo and Bob Wall. The family gave her joy and happiness all her days. She was steadfast in her Catholic faith. Her spirit will live forever in our hearts.

Mom struggled with lung disease for the last 20/+ years, but she never wanted to miss out, so she 'kept on keeping on' in true Wall-fashion. Rosemary passed away peacefully in her sleep with her husband by her side on September 18, 2021. A special thank you goes to the many caregivers who assisted her and provided kindness and comfort during her final years. She never could have continued living her best life at home with daily visits from her many offspring without the knowledge, expertise, love and support of her caregivers and devoted daughters, Beth and Carolyn.

Services: Visitation on Saturday, September 25, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Bopp Chapel. Followed by a Funeral Mass, 12:00 p.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church. Memorial donations in Rosemary's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Alzheimer's Association. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Sep
25
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Clement Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to hear about Mrs. Morris´ passing. She was such a kind neighbor - I have such fond memories of her on Creekhaven. May eternal light shine upon her and God´s peace to all the Morris family.
Susan (Smith) O´Connor
Friend
September 25, 2021
Although we are unable to be with you, please know that our thoughts and love are with all of you during this sad time. God Bless.
Hans and Maggie Wiemann
Friend
September 23, 2021
The funeral mass will be available through live-streaming for those who may not be able to attend in person: https://stclementcatholicchurch.org/live-stream-mass
KC Morris
Family
September 22, 2021
The De Smet Jesuit Family
September 21, 2021
Pat, May the peace of the Lord be with you and your family during this difficult time.
RONALD E WEHRMANN
September 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May your memories of Rosemary live forever. Rich and Joy Ferrario
Rich Ferrario
September 20, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy for Pat and family on the loss of their dear wife and mother. I will "kneel and say an AVE" for Rosemary now rewarded for a life of good works!
Tom Barnett
September 19, 2021
