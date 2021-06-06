Mosher, Rosemary Katherine

(nee Masterson) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Rosemary died peacefully at home surrounded by her Family, Friday, May 28, 2021. Loving and devoted wife for 65 years to the late Robert J. Mosher; cherished mother of Kathy Krieger, Robert F. Mosher, Mike (Beth) Mosher and Peggy (John) Fonke; dear mother-in-law of the late Jim Krieger; fun-loving and proud grandmother of Debbi (Scott) Davis, Karen (Casey) Vandervort, Colleen (Nick) Poth, Stephen (Annie) Krieger, Tom Krieger, Mary (Jacob) Buescher, Elizabeth Bailey, Kathleen (Stewart) Johans, Kevin (Katie) Mosher, Bridget (Nathan) Forshaw, Rob (Kristen) Fonke; beloved great-grandmother to eighteen with more on the way; loving sister of the late Bill (survived by Evelyn) Masterson; loving sister-in-law of the late Mae (Martin) Duggan, Anne (the late Federico 'Fred') Gonzales, the late John (survived by Mary Fran) Mosher; our dear aunt, cousin, and friend to so many.

A heart-felt thank you to the past and present management and staff at Provision Living / Cedarhurst - Des Peres and Seasons Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion for Rosemary. This team was simply amazing.

Rosemary was a woman of great faith, starting each day with gratitude for her many blessings. Always stylishly dressed, Rosemary never missed a party or a chance to share a good laugh with family and friends. Rosemary was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing tennis well into her 70's. Rosemary enjoyed watching professional and college football, college basketball, St. Louis Cardinal baseball and every sport her grandchildren played.

A graduate of Saint Louis University, a lifelong Billiken fan, Rosemary Mosher donated her body to Saint Louis University Medical School.

Services: Memorial Requiem Mass, Saturday, June 12, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Saint Anselm Parish, 530 South Mason Road, Saint Louis, MO 63141. Visitation 1:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Requiem Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Anselm Parish / St. Vincent de Paul Society. On-line condolences and a guest book may be found at www.colliersfuneralhome.com