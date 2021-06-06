Menu
Rosemary Katherine Mosher
FUNERAL HOME
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO

Mosher, Rosemary Katherine

(nee Masterson) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Rosemary died peacefully at home surrounded by her Family, Friday, May 28, 2021. Loving and devoted wife for 65 years to the late Robert J. Mosher; cherished mother of Kathy Krieger, Robert F. Mosher, Mike (Beth) Mosher and Peggy (John) Fonke; dear mother-in-law of the late Jim Krieger; fun-loving and proud grandmother of Debbi (Scott) Davis, Karen (Casey) Vandervort, Colleen (Nick) Poth, Stephen (Annie) Krieger, Tom Krieger, Mary (Jacob) Buescher, Elizabeth Bailey, Kathleen (Stewart) Johans, Kevin (Katie) Mosher, Bridget (Nathan) Forshaw, Rob (Kristen) Fonke; beloved great-grandmother to eighteen with more on the way; loving sister of the late Bill (survived by Evelyn) Masterson; loving sister-in-law of the late Mae (Martin) Duggan, Anne (the late Federico 'Fred') Gonzales, the late John (survived by Mary Fran) Mosher; our dear aunt, cousin, and friend to so many.

A heart-felt thank you to the past and present management and staff at Provision Living / Cedarhurst - Des Peres and Seasons Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion for Rosemary. This team was simply amazing.

Rosemary was a woman of great faith, starting each day with gratitude for her many blessings. Always stylishly dressed, Rosemary never missed a party or a chance to share a good laugh with family and friends. Rosemary was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing tennis well into her 70's. Rosemary enjoyed watching professional and college football, college basketball, St. Louis Cardinal baseball and every sport her grandchildren played.

A graduate of Saint Louis University, a lifelong Billiken fan, Rosemary Mosher donated her body to Saint Louis University Medical School.

Services: Memorial Requiem Mass, Saturday, June 12, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Saint Anselm Parish, 530 South Mason Road, Saint Louis, MO 63141. Visitation 1:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Requiem Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Anselm Parish / St. Vincent de Paul Society. On-line condolences and a guest book may be found at www.colliersfuneralhome.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Saint Anselm Parish
530 South Mason Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
12
Requiem Mass
2:00p.m.
Saint Anselm Parish
530 South Mason Road, Saint Louis, MO
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
16 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to the whole family. We can see what a wonderful legacy your Mom left and pray your happy memories will stay in your hearts always.

Jon and Lisa Schulte
Lisa Schulte
Neighbor
June 12, 2021
Hugs and prayers during this difficult time. We remember Rosemary as always upbeat and fun. She will be missed. Blessings.
Greg and Nancy Anderson
Friend
June 11, 2021
To Kathy, Peggy, Bobby & Michael
Seems like yesterday our moms were chatting in the backyard! My parents so enjoyed having your mom and dad as neighbors for so many years!
Your mom was such a sweet lady and certainly lived life to the fullest!
Now she’s dancing with the angels!
Barb Tlapek Copple
Barb Copple
Neighbor
June 11, 2021
We will miss the beautiful, uplifting person Rosemary was for all of us.
Anne Marie Mosher
Family
June 10, 2021

Dear Bob and family,
The news is very sad and we are both so sorry to hear that your mom passed. This last year or so has been bewildering enough to try and make sense out of what's senseless. It must be very hard for you and everyone in the family who dearly loved and respected her. Losing parents challenges our hearts and souls.
Our love,
Carolyn and Mike Ridenhower
Carolyn Ridenhower
Friend
June 10, 2021
I'm so grateful for your mom's friendship with our family! She knew how to party and when to speak her direction to us with kindness. She still inspires me to strike that loving balance in my life.
Sue Overkamp
Friend
June 10, 2021
From the Coll Family; Your mom and dad were "the Best." The cocktail hour in heaven must be the place to be, with the Moshers, Dowds and Colls together. We miss them all, and are glad we knew them.
Daniel Joseph Coll
Friend
June 7, 2021
We have known and revered Rosemary and Bob since we joined St. Anselm in 1978. Our condolences on her passing. We will always remember her sense of humor and great Smile! Rest In Peace
Eileen and Julian Carr
June 7, 2021
Dear Mike, Beth and extended family, You have my sympathy in the loss of such a dear woman. I remember her to be so sweet and always wearing a pretty smile! My thoughts and prayers are with you all. What a nice long life she had.
kathy lamsargis
June 7, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all of you. Wonderful memories of your mom and dad on Garland in Warson Woods. She had grace, style, and was a dear friend to my mother and father. They always spent New Years Eve together along with the Carletons sharing dinner and playing bridge. Wonderful lady!
Jean Coates
June 7, 2021
Dear Mosher Family, Sending my thoughts, prayers and condolences to all in the family. I knew Rosemary during my years of Parish ministry at St. Anselm Parish. She was a gentle, kind and generous woman of great faith. Love, Dotty Sanning
Dotty Sanning
Friend
June 6, 2021
We're sorry for your loss. We purchased your parents home 6 years ago and keep receiving an important piece of mail about an investment account your parents have. We've tried numerous times to reach out.
Please call at your earliest convenience at 314.591.1714.
Again, our sincerest condolences on the loss of your mother. I'm sure she was a lovely person.
Madonna Tenge
June 6, 2021
What a lovely lady! I know she will be missed by so many. My prayers and love go out to Kathy and her family.
Nan Hoffman
Friend
June 6, 2021
I was beyond blessed to call Rosemary my friend!! Her love for her family and their love for her was truly inspiring!! I will miss our talks so much ...but she deserved heaven more than anyone I know....love and miss you dear friend❤❤
Cam Freesmeier
Friend
June 4, 2021
I had the privilege to meet Rosemary just a couple of years ago. But I could tell the first introduction She was a Classy , Beautiful & Sassy Woman! ❤ As I got to know her better, it was all confirmed and much more! Her
Love for her Family was so touching! And they all adore Her.
Her infectious smile and humor was such a joy!
And her love for watching Sports was so enthusiastic! But don't get in front of her TV! She took it very serious
No matter how she felt, she was always dressed to a T. Everything matching. Outfit,jewelry,shoes..
Rosemary, I will miss you dearly,and always think of you fondly! Thank you for sharing your sense of love,and class! And to Peggy ,Kathy and the rest of Her beautiful Family ,I will miss you so much!❤ Thank you for sharing Your sweet Momma with me
Brinda Prance
Friend
June 4, 2021
It was a pleasure to be able to get to know this wonderful lady and to be able to take care of her. You will most definitely be missed ❤
Joyce Guffey
Acquaintance
June 4, 2021
