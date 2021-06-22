Rogg, Rosemary

(nee Rapp) 105, Entered into rest 6/20. Beloved wife of the late Jules C. Rogg; dear mother of the late Marilyn Rogg, and the late Juilenne (late Charles) Broome; preceded in death by her beloved parents Christian J. & Bertha Rapp and her dear brother and sister-in-law Chris and Kasia 'Kay' Rapp; and dear cousin; and dear friend of Ken & Trevis & the entire Bossaller family and Arline and Bob Fehr; Bill and Barbara Onder and special friend of the late John Fogelbach.

Rosemary was a member of Redeemer Evangelical Church, Redeemer Womens Fellowship and Two by Twos and Princeton Heights Neighborhood Assoc. In lieu of flowers, donations to Redeemer Evangelical Church (6450 S. Kingshighway Blvd.)

Services: Visit. 6/23 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave.) Interment Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.