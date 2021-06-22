Menu
Rosemary Rogg
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Rogg, Rosemary

(nee Rapp) 105, Entered into rest 6/20. Beloved wife of the late Jules C. Rogg; dear mother of the late Marilyn Rogg, and the late Juilenne (late Charles) Broome; preceded in death by her beloved parents Christian J. & Bertha Rapp and her dear brother and sister-in-law Chris and Kasia 'Kay' Rapp; and dear cousin; and dear friend of Ken & Trevis & the entire Bossaller family and Arline and Bob Fehr; Bill and Barbara Onder and special friend of the late John Fogelbach.

Rosemary was a member of Redeemer Evangelical Church, Redeemer Womens Fellowship and Two by Twos and Princeton Heights Neighborhood Assoc. In lieu of flowers, donations to Redeemer Evangelical Church (6450 S. Kingshighway Blvd.)

Services: Visit. 6/23 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave.) Interment Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South City
7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, MO
Jun
23
Service
1:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave, Saint Louis, MO
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
I knew Rosemary as a friend of my Grandpa, John Fogelbach. She was such a sweet and beautiful lady. She helped my Grandpa enjoy life again after the loss of my Grandma. Rosemary and Grandpa knew each other from church. She would give Easter baskets to my daughter and nephew when they were little. We all enjoyed her company. She was a beautiful soul. RIP Rosemary.
Kim Wrocklage
Friend
June 23, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Rosemary´s family and close friends. My late parents Leonard & Mary Ann Kogler were close friends to Rosemary &Jules. My mom spoke with Rosemary on the phone regularly until she passed away in 2016. I kept in touch with Rosemary on the phone till she was no longer able to answer. I have many fond memories of them.
Karen & Martin Breeden
June 22, 2021
The family has my deepest sympathy. My husband, Edward Heisler, worked with Jules. Ed was a jewelry polisher. I knew them when they lived on Hampton near the auto shop which used to be called Najar and is now Master Auto. They were really nice people.
Jeannette Heisler
Friend
June 22, 2021
