Rosemary T. Kilian
1926 - 2020
BORN
February 3, 1926
DIED
October 9, 2020

Kilian, Rosemary T.

(nee Burke), 94, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Fri., Oct. 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Kilian; dear mother of Kathy (Pete) Grouzos, Dan (Louise), Bob (Chris), Jim (Susie), and the late Art (Kathy) Kilian; dear grandmother of Colleen (Chris) Spoehr, Erin (Sam) James, Rachel (Brandon) Allai, Sarah (Michael) Kirchoff, Emily (Matt) Robinson, Becca (Craig) Shultz, Katie, Scott, Annette and Olivia Kilian. Our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Due to COVID-19 all services will be private.

Ortmann Funeral Home / www.osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Rosemary (Rosie), you will truly be missed! You made everyday a pleasant day for me and I’ll always cherish the time we had together. You’ll always be in my heart. Love, Rhonda

To the family, I offer my condolence and may you find comfort in the arms of the Lord during this time of transition.
Rhonda Pugh
Friend
October 9, 2020