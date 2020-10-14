Kilian, Rosemary T.
(nee Burke), 94, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Fri., Oct. 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Kilian; dear mother of Kathy (Pete) Grouzos, Dan (Louise), Bob (Chris), Jim (Susie), and the late Art (Kathy) Kilian; dear grandmother of Colleen (Chris) Spoehr, Erin (Sam) James, Rachel (Brandon) Allai, Sarah (Michael) Kirchoff, Emily (Matt) Robinson, Becca (Craig) Shultz, Katie, Scott, Annette and Olivia Kilian. Our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Due to COVID-19 all services will be private.
