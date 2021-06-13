Verbisky, Ross M. CRNA (Retired)

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Washington University in St. Louis, past President of the Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists and member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, world traveler and community volunteer. Dear brother, uncle and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation KUTIS Funeral Home (City Chapel) Saturday, June 19, from 2-4 p.m.

Private family interment Island Cemetery, California, PA. If you're in the area, please come visit me, I'll be waiting. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity. AMFYOYO