Ross M. Verbisky CRNA (Retired)
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
Saint Louis, MO

Verbisky, Ross M. CRNA (Retired)

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Washington University in St. Louis, past President of the Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists and member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, world traveler and community volunteer. Dear brother, uncle and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation KUTIS Funeral Home (City Chapel) Saturday, June 19, from 2-4 p.m.

Private family interment Island Cemetery, California, PA. If you're in the area, please come visit me, I'll be waiting. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity. AMFYOYO



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
KUTIS Funeral Home (City Chapel)
MO
Ross was my first preceptor and later a friend, and I have so many fond memories of him. I am sorry for your loss.
Amy Wootten
June 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Ross was definitely one of a kind and will be missed.
Chris Edler
June 20, 2021
Ross was such a lovely person. I am sorry to hear of his passing. It was a pleasure working with him for many years and I was so very fond of him.
Cathy Blair
Work
June 14, 2021
