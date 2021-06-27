Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy L. Byers
FUNERAL HOME
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO

Byers, Roy L.

June 19, 2021. Vis Mon 6/28, 4-8PM at Collier's Funeral Home (St. Ann). Funeral Mass Tues, 6/29, 11AM at Sacred Heart. Int at JB National Cem. colliersfuneralhome.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd. , Saint Ann, MO
Jun
29
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Florissant, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I have fond memories of Roy and Joan coming to Sacred Heart church in Florissant. I sit now, at 3 am, in this holy place of Sacred Heart, alone for Eucharistic devotion, just finding out of Roy's passing, sitting near to where Roy and Joan sat for Mass. May God bless him, Joan and family. Hold close your memories and know he lives on in you. May the angels come to greet him and bring him to paradise. Know of my prayers for Roy, Joan and family!
John Meehan
Friend
June 30, 2021
Tim, Debbie and Rick, I’m so sorry to hear of the loss of your dad. He was such a quiet, sweet man. At my wedding, after the first dance, your mom hugged me and told me to “keep on singing in his ear. That’s what works for us.” I remember smiling at the thought of her singing in your dad’s ear. They were deeply devoted to one another and it was beautiful to see. I hope she is singing to him again now. Sending prayers for your entire family.
Linda and Paul Fritz
Family
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results