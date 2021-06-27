I have fond memories of Roy and Joan coming to Sacred Heart church in Florissant. I sit now, at 3 am, in this holy place of Sacred Heart, alone for Eucharistic devotion, just finding out of Roy's passing, sitting near to where Roy and Joan sat for Mass. May God bless him, Joan and family. Hold close your memories and know he lives on in you. May the angels come to greet him and bring him to paradise. Know of my prayers for Roy, Joan and family!
John Meehan
Friend
June 30, 2021
Tim, Debbie and Rick, I’m so sorry to hear of the loss of your dad. He was such a quiet, sweet man. At my wedding, after the first dance, your mom hugged me and told me to “keep on singing in his ear. That’s what works for us.” I remember smiling at the thought of her singing in your dad’s ear. They were deeply devoted to one another and it was beautiful to see. I hope she is singing to him again now. Sending prayers for your entire family.