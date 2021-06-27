Tim, Debbie and Rick, I’m so sorry to hear of the loss of your dad. He was such a quiet, sweet man. At my wedding, after the first dance, your mom hugged me and told me to “keep on singing in his ear. That’s what works for us.” I remember smiling at the thought of her singing in your dad’s ear. They were deeply devoted to one another and it was beautiful to see. I hope she is singing to him again now. Sending prayers for your entire family.

Linda and Paul Fritz Family June 22, 2021