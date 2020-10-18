So sorry to hear of Roy's passing. My husband Gene Smith were in the Air Force together in the same unit.

We visited Roy and Carol a couple of times where they live now. They really enjoyed each others company

Our last visit with Roy & Carol and they took Gene & I to visit with Cathleen. Quite a fun time we had together.

My thoughts are with you Carol & Cathleen and family. Martha

martha smith Friend October 15, 2020