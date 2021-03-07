Hillmann, Roy E.

of Saint Charles, MO, succumbed to Parkin's Disease on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife Carol Hillmann (nee Schroeder); children Bonnie (Mike) Rich, Beth (Mark) Temple, and Sarah (Brad) Young; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and sister Esther Huse. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Ray Hillmann, and beloved sons, Mike and Mark (wife Diane survives) Hillman.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Elm St., St. Charles. Funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Interment in Linn Cemetery, Wentzville, MO. Memorial contributions may be made in Roy's honor to the Our Savior Lutheran Church Lands and Ground Fund, The Ambassadors of Harmony, or to the Parkinson's Foundation. Visit Baue.com.