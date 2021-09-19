Taylor, Roy C.

(d.9-7-2021). Roy was born in St. Louis to Naomi and Gilmer Taylor in 1937. He was the much-loved husband of Loretta (Lori) Calcaterra. He was father to his beloved son Troy Taylor of Summerville, SC. Save for service in the U.S. Army, Roy lived his life in St. Louis, where he worked as a computer specialist for the federal government. Roy enjoyed sailing, music, cooking, tinkering with computers, and travel. His last trip with Lori was a Baltic cruise; he was always open to new experiences. Above all he treasured time with friends and family. He was a member of the First Unitarian Church of St. Louis. He was a happy man who brought joy to others with his gentle demeanor and loving ways.

He was the grandfather of Tiffany Taylor of Melbourne, FL and Thomas Taylor of San Jose, CA and the brother of Donna Vosper (Marvin) and the late Sylvia Suerig. Roy was embraced by the Calcaterra clan, including brother-in-law Ed Calcaterra and his late wife Pat, with whom he enjoyed many extended family gatherings. He will be missed by many friends.

Roy received excellent medical care from W.U. physicians during the past 27 years, and he donated his body to the W.U. School of Medicine. The family is grateful to Evelyn's House (hospice) for the care Roy received at the end of his life. No memorial service is planned at this time.

Donations if desired to: American Indian College Fund, 8333 Greenwood Blvd., Denver, CO 80221.